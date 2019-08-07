347 Kirby Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE LABOR DAY WEEKEND! NO CHARGE FOR 29th, 30th, or 31st! Rent due on 1st. Highly sought after 1.5 story impeccably maintained executive home in award winning master planned community! Awesome open floor plan. All rooms downstairs except upstairs spacious game room or hobby room with separate ac unit. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry opens to light filled grand room with FP. Private office, under stairs storage, utility room 3,2, two living areas. Private fenced in backyard with storage building. Come enjoy a community that sports pools, parks, tennis, fitness facilities, jogging, bike paths, playgrounds! OWNER PAYS HOA FEE! Close to shopping and restaurants!