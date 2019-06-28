All apartments in Lantana
Lantana, TX
1581 Meadows Avenue
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:24 AM

1581 Meadows Avenue

1581 Meadows Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1581 Meadows Avenue, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful home on golf course in award winning Lantana Community. Large 2 story floor plan with high ceilings and open concept Home is a 4 bed, 3.1 bath, has living room, two dining areas, a dedicated office and bonus upstairs playroom. Generous storage space including a rare 3rd garage. Exemplary schools and many community amenities including multiple swimming pools, splash-park, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts and fitness centers. Lease includes refrigerator (normally not included in TX lease property), lawn maintenance for front and side yards, security system, 2 amenity centers with health club facilities and use of any
community pools in neighborhood. Pets allowed pending approval. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 Meadows Avenue have any available units?
1581 Meadows Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1581 Meadows Avenue have?
Some of 1581 Meadows Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1581 Meadows Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1581 Meadows Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 Meadows Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1581 Meadows Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1581 Meadows Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1581 Meadows Avenue offers parking.
Does 1581 Meadows Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1581 Meadows Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 Meadows Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1581 Meadows Avenue has a pool.
Does 1581 Meadows Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1581 Meadows Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 Meadows Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1581 Meadows Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1581 Meadows Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1581 Meadows Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

