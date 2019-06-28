1581 Meadows Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Wonderful home on golf course in award winning Lantana Community. Large 2 story floor plan with high ceilings and open concept Home is a 4 bed, 3.1 bath, has living room, two dining areas, a dedicated office and bonus upstairs playroom. Generous storage space including a rare 3rd garage. Exemplary schools and many community amenities including multiple swimming pools, splash-park, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts and fitness centers. Lease includes refrigerator (normally not included in TX lease property), lawn maintenance for front and side yards, security system, 2 amenity centers with health club facilities and use of any

community pools in neighborhood. Pets allowed pending approval. No smoking.