Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Move-in ready. Beautiful backyard with covered patio overlooks the 3rd hole of the Lantana golf course. Enjoy the gorgeous view of the pond. The home features a pool and spa, an oversized game room and a secluded hobby room that provides a perfect kids get away. Updated kitchen and master bath. New carpet, new paint, new ss appliances. Application fee: $40 per adult. 2 pets max.