Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking pool basketball court

Minimum lease is 30 days. Well appointed, fully furnished two story home in the Lantana Golf Course Community. Features all kitchen cookware, dishes, silverware and linens and towels. All bills paid, including cable, internet, wifi and lawn service. Master Planned community including 5 swimming pools, 2 gyms, tennis and basketball courts and nature trails all and private golf course, all within walking distance. Available from 1 month - 1 year.