Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
1320 Terrace Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:39 PM

1320 Terrace Drive

1320 Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1320 Terrace Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Immaculate home with 5 bedrooms, 2 down and 3 up with large media room and game room. Separate office half way up stairs. Huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances - 6 gas burner stove, double oven, wine cooler and refrigerator. Large master suite on first floor with sitting area, separate shower and tub, large walk in closet. Private back yard with outdoor kitchen and covered patio. Washer & Dryer, Kitchen Refrigerator, secondary supply refrigerator in laundry room, indoor-outdoor security camera CCTV system. Wheelchair access bathroom & shower on 1st floor. Lantana Schools and amenities - 5 pools, 2 workout centers, playgrounds, walking & biking paths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Terrace Drive have any available units?
1320 Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1320 Terrace Drive have?
Some of 1320 Terrace Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1320 Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 1320 Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Terrace Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Terrace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1320 Terrace Drive has a pool.
Does 1320 Terrace Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1320 Terrace Drive has accessible units.
Does 1320 Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

