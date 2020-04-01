1320 Terrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill media room

Immaculate home with 5 bedrooms, 2 down and 3 up with large media room and game room. Separate office half way up stairs. Huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances - 6 gas burner stove, double oven, wine cooler and refrigerator. Large master suite on first floor with sitting area, separate shower and tub, large walk in closet. Private back yard with outdoor kitchen and covered patio. Washer & Dryer, Kitchen Refrigerator, secondary supply refrigerator in laundry room, indoor-outdoor security camera CCTV system. Wheelchair access bathroom & shower on 1st floor. Lantana Schools and amenities - 5 pools, 2 workout centers, playgrounds, walking & biking paths