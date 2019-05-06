1181 Capital Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Shows like a MODEL!!! Bedroom 2 is on the first floor which makes for a perfect Guest-Inlaw suite or nursery. Tasteful decorative colors throughout with loads of upgrades. New carpet throughout. French doors to formal dining could easily convert to a study. Game and Media rooms are up. Vaulted 2 story Family Room with corner rock fireplace. Kitchen features granite and upgraded cabinets. Large breakfast bar with addt'l sink, great for buffet and entertaining. Good sized rear yard, extended patio and tool shed. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!