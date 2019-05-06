All apartments in Lantana
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:30 AM

1181 Capital Drive

1181 Capital Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1181 Capital Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Shows like a MODEL!!! Bedroom 2 is on the first floor which makes for a perfect Guest-Inlaw suite or nursery. Tasteful decorative colors throughout with loads of upgrades. New carpet throughout. French doors to formal dining could easily convert to a study. Game and Media rooms are up. Vaulted 2 story Family Room with corner rock fireplace. Kitchen features granite and upgraded cabinets. Large breakfast bar with addt'l sink, great for buffet and entertaining. Good sized rear yard, extended patio and tool shed. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Capital Drive have any available units?
1181 Capital Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1181 Capital Drive have?
Some of 1181 Capital Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Capital Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Capital Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Capital Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Capital Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1181 Capital Drive offer parking?
No, 1181 Capital Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1181 Capital Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Capital Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Capital Drive have a pool?
No, 1181 Capital Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Capital Drive have accessible units?
No, 1181 Capital Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Capital Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1181 Capital Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1181 Capital Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1181 Capital Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

