Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Renters Dream! Perfect home, perfect neighborhood. Granite in Kitchen, cover patio, security monitoring. Community pools, fitness centers, hike and bike trails, tennis, basketball courts. This great home with 3 bedrooms on the first floor will go quickly, don't miss out. HOA maintains the front and side yards. House will be professionally cleaned, carpets professionally cleaned. Touch up paint will be done.