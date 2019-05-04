All apartments in Lantana
1140 Manson Street

1140 Mason Street · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Mason Street, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home located in wonderful and peaceful Lantana Country Club. Home is attached to Lantana to Golf Course with beautiful green views from the Living Kitchen from first floor and panoramic view from Master Bedroom and Bathroom. First floor has a study-office with french doors, spacious laundry room, dining room, living and kitchen that connects to garage. Second Floor has a spacious and ample living area, the master and 2 bedrooms ad 2 bathrooms. Lantana Country Club has a full 18 hole golf course with 5 swimming pools and 2 Gyms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Manson Street have any available units?
1140 Manson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1140 Manson Street have?
Some of 1140 Manson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Manson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Manson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Manson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Manson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1140 Manson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Manson Street offers parking.
Does 1140 Manson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Manson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Manson Street have a pool?
Yes, 1140 Manson Street has a pool.
Does 1140 Manson Street have accessible units?
No, 1140 Manson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Manson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 Manson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Manson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 Manson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

