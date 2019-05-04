1140 Manson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful home located in wonderful and peaceful Lantana Country Club. Home is attached to Lantana to Golf Course with beautiful green views from the Living Kitchen from first floor and panoramic view from Master Bedroom and Bathroom. First floor has a study-office with french doors, spacious laundry room, dining room, living and kitchen that connects to garage. Second Floor has a spacious and ample living area, the master and 2 bedrooms ad 2 bathrooms. Lantana Country Club has a full 18 hole golf course with 5 swimming pools and 2 Gyms.