Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Move-in Ready!!! Beautiful Highland home on greenbelt. Wood-like tiles on first floor only. Just repainted the walls. 2nd bedroom down with full bath. 2 bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bath. Large game room or 2nd living room upstairs. Wrought iron. Granite counters, abundant counter space. Stainless appliances. Washer, dryer and Fridge included. No cats please. $40 non refundable application per applicant 18 + years of age, payable to Lany Charoonbara