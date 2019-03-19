All apartments in Lancaster
919 Cresthaven Drive

919 Cresthaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

919 Cresthaven Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pepperridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
garage
This 4-bed, 2-bath home for rent has a 2-car garage (with automatic opener) and a fenced backyard. The living areas and bathrooms have ceramic tile flooring, and there is carpet in the four bedrooms.

The wrap-around kitchen connects to the garage, and is open to the main living area, which features a vaulted ceiling. An elegant brick fireplace provides a natural division between the living room and dining area.

Amenities include a stove/oven and dishwasher.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Cresthaven Drive have any available units?
919 Cresthaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 919 Cresthaven Drive have?
Some of 919 Cresthaven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Cresthaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
919 Cresthaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Cresthaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 919 Cresthaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 919 Cresthaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 919 Cresthaven Drive offers parking.
Does 919 Cresthaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Cresthaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Cresthaven Drive have a pool?
No, 919 Cresthaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 919 Cresthaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 919 Cresthaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Cresthaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Cresthaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Cresthaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Cresthaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

