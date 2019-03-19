919 Cresthaven Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities garage

This 4-bed, 2-bath home for rent has a 2-car garage (with automatic opener) and a fenced backyard. The living areas and bathrooms have ceramic tile flooring, and there is carpet in the four bedrooms.



The wrap-around kitchen connects to the garage, and is open to the main living area, which features a vaulted ceiling. An elegant brick fireplace provides a natural division between the living room and dining area.



Amenities include a stove/oven and dishwasher.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.