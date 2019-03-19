This gorgeous 4/2/2 has been completely renovated to feature wood like plank flooring in all living areas and upgraded carpet in all bedrooms. The stunning new kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances will not disappoint. Fresh 2 tone paint throughout and updated plumbing and light fixtures. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Cherry Hills Drive have any available units?
805 Cherry Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 805 Cherry Hills Drive have?
Some of 805 Cherry Hills Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Cherry Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Cherry Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Cherry Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Cherry Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 805 Cherry Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 805 Cherry Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 805 Cherry Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Cherry Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Cherry Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Cherry Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Cherry Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Cherry Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Cherry Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Cherry Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Cherry Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Cherry Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
