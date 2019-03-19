All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 539 Arbor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
539 Arbor Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

539 Arbor Lane

539 Arbor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

539 Arbor Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Lancaster features laminate and carpet flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, and a fenced in backyard. The home is just down the street from Pleasant Run Elementary, Lancaster Community Park, Lancaster High School and Cedar Valley College. It's also near various shopping and dining establishments including Henderson Chicken, Pleasant Run Shopping Center and more!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Arbor Lane have any available units?
539 Arbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 539 Arbor Lane have?
Some of 539 Arbor Lane's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Arbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
539 Arbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Arbor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Arbor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 539 Arbor Lane offer parking?
No, 539 Arbor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 539 Arbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Arbor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Arbor Lane have a pool?
No, 539 Arbor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 539 Arbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 539 Arbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Arbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 Arbor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Arbor Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 539 Arbor Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District