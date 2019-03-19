539 Arbor Lane

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Lancaster features laminate and carpet flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, and a fenced in backyard. The home is just down the street from Pleasant Run Elementary, Lancaster Community Park, Lancaster High School and Cedar Valley College. It's also near various shopping and dining establishments including Henderson Chicken, Pleasant Run Shopping Center and more!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.