401 Alexander Street

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated range

In the midst of I-20 and I-35, sits this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home. This home is in a quiet neighborhood that isn't far from the Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium, Lancaster Recreation Center and the Veterans Memorial Library. Huge backyard with plenty room to roam. The bathroom has been updated, the wood floors refinished and a new gas stove installed! This home also features a washer and dryer. Schedule your tour today.



We are currently waiving the application fee on this property. Also,this property participates in the Rhino Deposit Insurance Program, so there is no upfront Security Deposit!

Additional fees apply.

Rental terms $1050 per month, $20 amenity fee per month, $300 deposit waiver fee. $150 admin fee



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.