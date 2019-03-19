All apartments in Lancaster
362 S STEWART Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

362 S STEWART Drive

362 South Stewart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

362 South Stewart Avenue, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

Applicant needs close to 600 credit score and 3x rent for income or $3400+ mo.. No exceptions Great duplex floor plan Den has built ins and fireplace with gas starter, sliding doors to patio on east side with a privacy screen. Kitchen has electric stove and dishwasher, good cabinet space. Washer dryer on each side of door as you head toward the garage. Bedrooms each have walk in closets and Master has 2 closets. Ceiling fans.
No pets, no vouchers attached as document to this listing in MLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 S STEWART Drive have any available units?
362 S STEWART Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 362 S STEWART Drive have?
Some of 362 S STEWART Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 S STEWART Drive currently offering any rent specials?
362 S STEWART Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 S STEWART Drive pet-friendly?
No, 362 S STEWART Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 362 S STEWART Drive offer parking?
Yes, 362 S STEWART Drive offers parking.
Does 362 S STEWART Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 S STEWART Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 S STEWART Drive have a pool?
No, 362 S STEWART Drive does not have a pool.
Does 362 S STEWART Drive have accessible units?
No, 362 S STEWART Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 362 S STEWART Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 S STEWART Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 362 S STEWART Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 362 S STEWART Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

