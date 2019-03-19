362 S STEWART Drive

Amenities
Applicant needs close to 600 credit score and 3x rent for income or $3400+ mo.. No exceptions Great duplex floor plan Den has built ins and fireplace with gas starter, sliding doors to patio on east side with a privacy screen. Kitchen has electric stove and dishwasher, good cabinet space. Washer dryer on each side of door as you head toward the garage. Bedrooms each have walk in closets and Master has 2 closets. Ceiling fans.
No pets, no vouchers attached as document to this listing in MLS.