362 S STEWART Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Applicant needs close to 600 credit score and 3x rent for income or $3400+ mo.. No exceptions Great duplex floor plan Den has built ins and fireplace with gas starter, sliding doors to patio on east side with a privacy screen. Kitchen has electric stove and dishwasher, good cabinet space. Washer dryer on each side of door as you head toward the garage. Bedrooms each have walk in closets and Master has 2 closets. Ceiling fans.

No pets, no vouchers attached as document to this listing in MLS.