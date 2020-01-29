3029 Lawndale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Great property in quiet neighborhood! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home has plenty of charm! Features include wood-like flooring, fireplace, upgraded bathroom with custom, oversized shower, large kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator and nice sized rooms! You'll enjoy relaxing in the fenced-in backyard with covered porch! Located in Lancaster ISD and close to I-20! Come by and make this yours today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

