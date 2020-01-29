All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 3029 Lawndale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
3029 Lawndale Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:16 AM

3029 Lawndale Drive

3029 Lawndale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3029 Lawndale Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great property in quiet neighborhood! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home has plenty of charm! Features include wood-like flooring, fireplace, upgraded bathroom with custom, oversized shower, large kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator and nice sized rooms! You'll enjoy relaxing in the fenced-in backyard with covered porch! Located in Lancaster ISD and close to I-20! Come by and make this yours today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Lawndale Drive have any available units?
3029 Lawndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 3029 Lawndale Drive have?
Some of 3029 Lawndale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 Lawndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Lawndale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Lawndale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3029 Lawndale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 3029 Lawndale Drive offer parking?
No, 3029 Lawndale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3029 Lawndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Lawndale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Lawndale Drive have a pool?
No, 3029 Lawndale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Lawndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3029 Lawndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Lawndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Lawndale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 Lawndale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3029 Lawndale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District