All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 3013 Lawndale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
3013 Lawndale Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:10 AM

3013 Lawndale Drive

3013 Lawndale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3013 Lawndale Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This newly built home offers a large open floorplan with lots of features: Home hosts wood flooring in all Bedrooms and Living areas, faux beams in Kitchen and Dining Room. Granite counter tops in the Kitchen, and Bathroom Vanities. Shower and tub in the Master bedroom. Beautiful Electric Fireplace with stunning Porcelain Tile finish. Dining room can also serve as a family room.

Owner will fence back yard before end of April.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3013-lawndale-dr-lancaster-tx-75134-usa/00847c46-99c2-487c-b1ed-b2d4990475fe

(RLNE5602875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Lawndale Drive have any available units?
3013 Lawndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 3013 Lawndale Drive have?
Some of 3013 Lawndale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Lawndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Lawndale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Lawndale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 Lawndale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3013 Lawndale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Lawndale Drive offers parking.
Does 3013 Lawndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Lawndale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Lawndale Drive have a pool?
No, 3013 Lawndale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Lawndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3013 Lawndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Lawndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Lawndale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Lawndale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3013 Lawndale Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District