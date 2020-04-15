3013 Lawndale Drive

Amenities
This newly built home offers a large open floorplan with lots of features: Home hosts wood flooring in all Bedrooms and Living areas, faux beams in Kitchen and Dining Room. Granite counter tops in the Kitchen, and Bathroom Vanities. Shower and tub in the Master bedroom. Beautiful Electric Fireplace with stunning Porcelain Tile finish. Dining room can also serve as a family room.
Owner will fence back yard before end of April.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3013-lawndale-dr-lancaster-tx-75134-usa/00847c46-99c2-487c-b1ed-b2d4990475fe
(RLNE5602875)