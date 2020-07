Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom duplex for rent in Lancaster. Built in 2000. 1240 Sq Ft. Very spacious kitchen with great storage, Electric Range and Dishwasher. Split bedrooms with oversize bathroom. Double vanity, shower and bathtub. Large rooms with big windows and lots of natural light. Vinyl floor throughout and tiles in a wet areas. Washer and Dryer Connections. 1 car garage. Short distance from to Lancaster Town Center and Park. Close to Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment.