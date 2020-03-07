2912 Amber Waves Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice two story 4 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom home. Master is downstairs with two vanities, separate shower, large garden tub and walk-in closet. Upstairs is a large living area and 3 extra bedrooms. Kitchen has granite countertop and is open to the den, a formal dining area, and a breakfast room. Two car garage has alley entrance and garage door opener. Large fenced backyard. Convenient to shopping and major highways.

Not set up for housing. TAR application required for every adult, $50.00 application fee each app, proof of income and drivers license required.