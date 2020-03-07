All apartments in Lancaster
2912 Amber Waves Lane

2912 Amber Waves Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Amber Waves Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134
Meadowview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice two story 4 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom home. Master is downstairs with two vanities, separate shower, large garden tub and walk-in closet. Upstairs is a large living area and 3 extra bedrooms. Kitchen has granite countertop and is open to the den, a formal dining area, and a breakfast room. Two car garage has alley entrance and garage door opener. Large fenced backyard. Convenient to shopping and major highways.
Not set up for housing. TAR application required for every adult, $50.00 application fee each app, proof of income and drivers license required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

