Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home offers major curb appeal! WIth custom stone accent and a two car garage, you will immediately fall in love! The living area features a ceiling high brick fireplace and mantle, tile flooring, and a wet bar with recess lighting! The kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you can begin cooking meals when you move in! Come and tour today!