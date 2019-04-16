All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2909 Goldenrod Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2909 Goldenrod Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:09 PM

2909 Goldenrod Drive

2909 Goldenrod Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2909 Goldenrod Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Meadowview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful home features a spacious floor plan with the living area open to the kitchen. On either side of the entry, there is a separate dining room and a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom. All bedrooms up with a living area, loft upstairs. Situated on a large corner lot. Brand new paint and flooring throughout! This home is waiting for a family to make it their own

Near Houston Elementary, Lancaster Middle & Lancaster High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 4/9/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Goldenrod Drive have any available units?
2909 Goldenrod Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2909 Goldenrod Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Goldenrod Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Goldenrod Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Goldenrod Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Goldenrod Drive offer parking?
No, 2909 Goldenrod Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Goldenrod Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Goldenrod Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Goldenrod Drive have a pool?
No, 2909 Goldenrod Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Goldenrod Drive have accessible units?
No, 2909 Goldenrod Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Goldenrod Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Goldenrod Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Goldenrod Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Goldenrod Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District