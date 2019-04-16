2909 Goldenrod Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful home features a spacious floor plan with the living area open to the kitchen. On either side of the entry, there is a separate dining room and a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom. All bedrooms up with a living area, loft upstairs. Situated on a large corner lot. Brand new paint and flooring throughout! This home is waiting for a family to make it their own



Near Houston Elementary, Lancaster Middle & Lancaster High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 4/9/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.