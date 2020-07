Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Big comfy home located on a lot with no connecting neighbors! This home offers 2 spacious living rooms and 2 dining rooms, with plush carpet and laminate wood flooring throughout. Nice kitchen features stained wood cabinetry, black appliances and great natural light. Enjoy the large master suite with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet, and entertain your family and friends in the incredible backyard. This home is ready for move-in!