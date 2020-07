Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4bd home on corner lot. Entire home has been renovated and upgraded. New black appliances in Kitchen, complimented by tumbled marble backsplash.

Stylish wood-plank flooring throughout Living Rooms, Kitchen and Dining area, new carpet in all bedrooms.

Split bedroom floor plan great for a growing family! Hurry! This one will not last long!



Call 469-518-0500 to schedule a showing.



Or visit our website at:

www.Americanrealpm.com