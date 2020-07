Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautiful recently rehabbed 3 bedroom & 2 bath home in Lancaster. Large kitchen with center island. Has a fireplace to keep cozy in the winter and backyard perfect for BBQ!. Master bed room has a stand up shower, tub and walk in closet. Property won't last long schedule your viewing today! Pet restrictions are case by case. Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information. To apply, please visit our website at:

www.AmericanRealPM.com