1546 Willowbrook Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice open concept floorplan with a beautiful mature tree in the front. Laminate wood flooring with ceramic tile in the kitchen and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Tall ceilings, light neutral colors throughout, ceiling fans in each bedroom and an awesome backyard for entertaining your guests. The kitchen has been updated with clean white cabinetry, recessed lighting, and black appliances. Come fall in love with this beauty today!



This home currently has a $1000.00 concession off the full first month's rent.