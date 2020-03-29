All apartments in Lancaster
1546 Willowbrook Street

1546 Willowbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1546 Willowbrook Street, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pebblebrook Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
Nice open concept floorplan with a beautiful mature tree in the front. Laminate wood flooring with ceramic tile in the kitchen and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Tall ceilings, light neutral colors throughout, ceiling fans in each bedroom and an awesome backyard for entertaining your guests. The kitchen has been updated with clean white cabinetry, recessed lighting, and black appliances. Come fall in love with this beauty today!

This home currently has a $1000.00 concession off the full first month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 Willowbrook Street have any available units?
1546 Willowbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1546 Willowbrook Street have?
Some of 1546 Willowbrook Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 Willowbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
1546 Willowbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 Willowbrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 1546 Willowbrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1546 Willowbrook Street offer parking?
No, 1546 Willowbrook Street does not offer parking.
Does 1546 Willowbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1546 Willowbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 Willowbrook Street have a pool?
No, 1546 Willowbrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 1546 Willowbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 1546 Willowbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 Willowbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1546 Willowbrook Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1546 Willowbrook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1546 Willowbrook Street does not have units with air conditioning.

