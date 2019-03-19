All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

149 Boca Raton Way

149 Boca Raton Way · No Longer Available
Location

149 Boca Raton Way, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming soon!

All the comforts of home! Open & airy, large bedrooms, split floor plan for privacy, storage shed, formal dining or study and open concept! Beautifully landscaped and rear garage. This home has a gorgeous fireplace in the den & island in the kitchen.

Near Rolling Hills Elementary School, Lancaster Middle School & Lancaster High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Boca Raton Way have any available units?
149 Boca Raton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 149 Boca Raton Way currently offering any rent specials?
149 Boca Raton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Boca Raton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Boca Raton Way is pet friendly.
Does 149 Boca Raton Way offer parking?
Yes, 149 Boca Raton Way offers parking.
Does 149 Boca Raton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Boca Raton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Boca Raton Way have a pool?
No, 149 Boca Raton Way does not have a pool.
Does 149 Boca Raton Way have accessible units?
No, 149 Boca Raton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Boca Raton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Boca Raton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Boca Raton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Boca Raton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

