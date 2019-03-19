149 Boca Raton Way

Amenities

All the comforts of home! Open & airy, large bedrooms, split floor plan for privacy, storage shed, formal dining or study and open concept! Beautifully landscaped and rear garage. This home has a gorgeous fireplace in the den & island in the kitchen.



Near Rolling Hills Elementary School, Lancaster Middle School & Lancaster High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

