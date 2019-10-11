All apartments in Lancaster
140 Palm Dr

140 Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 Palm Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Lancaster - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with attached garage available for immediate move-in. The split floor plan allows you to relax in this master suite with a stand-up shower and a soaking tub. Oversized walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Formal dining area with an open kitchen, featuring Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher. Enjoy evenings by the fireplace. Full-size Washer and Dryer Connections, Central Heat and Air, Wood-fenced Backyard. Elementary School within a block distance. Please call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets 30 lbs or less Only. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE5094240)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

