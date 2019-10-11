140 Palm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Lancaster - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with attached garage available for immediate move-in. The split floor plan allows you to relax in this master suite with a stand-up shower and a soaking tub. Oversized walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Formal dining area with an open kitchen, featuring Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher. Enjoy evenings by the fireplace. Full-size Washer and Dryer Connections, Central Heat and Air, Wood-fenced Backyard. Elementary School within a block distance. Please call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets 30 lbs or less Only. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE5094240)