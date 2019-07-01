1330 Ransom Drive

Amenities

**COMING SOON** Lancaster: Beautiful single story house. - This beautiful, single story Lancaster house is sure to be a great fit. Several recent updates make it feel brand new inside. The living area features easy to maintain wood look flooring, ceiling fan and high ceilings. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, and eating area, and beautiful stainless steel appliances. The formal dining area is located off of the kitchen. Fully fenced yard.



This house boasts over 2000 square feet of living space! Three nice sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Near Beltline Elementary, Lancaster Middle School & Lancaster High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



