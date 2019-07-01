All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1330 Ransom Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1330 Ransom Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:17 PM

1330 Ransom Drive

1330 Ransom Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1330 Ransom Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**COMING SOON** Lancaster: Beautiful single story house. - This beautiful, single story Lancaster house is sure to be a great fit. Several recent updates make it feel brand new inside. The living area features easy to maintain wood look flooring, ceiling fan and high ceilings. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, and eating area, and beautiful stainless steel appliances. The formal dining area is located off of the kitchen. Fully fenced yard.

This house boasts over 2000 square feet of living space! Three nice sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Near Beltline Elementary, Lancaster Middle School & Lancaster High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE3370597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Ransom Drive have any available units?
1330 Ransom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1330 Ransom Drive have?
Some of 1330 Ransom Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Ransom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Ransom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Ransom Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Ransom Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Ransom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Ransom Drive offers parking.
Does 1330 Ransom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Ransom Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Ransom Drive have a pool?
No, 1330 Ransom Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Ransom Drive have accessible units?
No, 1330 Ransom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Ransom Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Ransom Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 Ransom Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 Ransom Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District