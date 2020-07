Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 1 story home with recent paints, wood look flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, living room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen with tile counters and backsplash, black appliances, and a fridge, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, fenced backyard, no direct back neighbor. All information and room sizes must be verified by tenant.