Lancaster, TX
1226 Canyon Oaks Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:18 AM

1226 Canyon Oaks Drive

1226 Canyon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Canyon Oaks Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TOTALLY REDONE!!
This home has been totally redone on the inside. All new flooring, cabinets, appliances, painting and fixtures. The bathrooms are brand new. Look at the pictures. This is a great price for a home this nice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive have any available units?
1226 Canyon Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Canyon Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 Canyon Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

