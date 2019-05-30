All apartments in Lancaster
Location

1034 Westover Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, high ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with black appliances, electric stove and a built-in microwave which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive Half month free off July's Rent if moved-in on or before by June 14th.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Westover Drive have any available units?
1034 Westover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1034 Westover Drive have?
Some of 1034 Westover Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Westover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Westover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Westover Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 Westover Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1034 Westover Drive offer parking?
No, 1034 Westover Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1034 Westover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 Westover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Westover Drive have a pool?
No, 1034 Westover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Westover Drive have accessible units?
No, 1034 Westover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Westover Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 Westover Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 Westover Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 Westover Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

