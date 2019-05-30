1034 Westover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, high ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with black appliances, electric stove and a built-in microwave which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Qualified resident to receive Half month free off July's Rent if moved-in on or before by June 14th.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.