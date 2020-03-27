2624 Hammock Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage guest suite media room

Welcome to this well designed estate with award winning floor plan. Dramatic foyer with spiral staircase invites you into the most beautiful huge game room, high ceilings and expansive windows that bring in tons of natural light. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms plus MEDIA ROOM and GAME ROOM. Home features guest suite downstairs with a full bath next to it. Gourmet kitchen features gas cook-top with 5 gas burners, stainless steel appliances, over sized island with granite counter-tops. Master suit have full en-suite baths with double vanity, separate shower, jetted tub and very large closet. Beautifully landscaped yard with spacious covered patio for entertaining and grilling parties.