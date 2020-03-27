All apartments in Lakewood Village
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:44 AM

2624 Hammock Lake Drive

2624 Hammock Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Hammock Lake Dr, Lakewood Village, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
Welcome to this well designed estate with award winning floor plan. Dramatic foyer with spiral staircase invites you into the most beautiful huge game room, high ceilings and expansive windows that bring in tons of natural light. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms plus MEDIA ROOM and GAME ROOM. Home features guest suite downstairs with a full bath next to it. Gourmet kitchen features gas cook-top with 5 gas burners, stainless steel appliances, over sized island with granite counter-tops. Master suit have full en-suite baths with double vanity, separate shower, jetted tub and very large closet. Beautifully landscaped yard with spacious covered patio for entertaining and grilling parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Hammock Lake Drive have any available units?
2624 Hammock Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood Village, TX.
What amenities does 2624 Hammock Lake Drive have?
Some of 2624 Hammock Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Hammock Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Hammock Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Hammock Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2624 Hammock Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood Village.
Does 2624 Hammock Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2624 Hammock Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 2624 Hammock Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Hammock Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Hammock Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 2624 Hammock Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2624 Hammock Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2624 Hammock Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Hammock Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 Hammock Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 Hammock Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 Hammock Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

