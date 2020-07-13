/
apartments with pool
76 Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX with pool
Berkshire Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
202 Mia DR
202 Mia Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3546 sqft
Gorgeous 4 BR/4 BA w/3-car garage in coveted community of Rough Hollow in Lake Travis ISD! Desirable floorplan w/master & in-law suite on 1st flr! Living rm boasts 2-story ceilings w/gas fireplace.
220 Lido St
220 Lido Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2130 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo on Live Oak Golf Course in Lakeway - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
204 World Of Tennis SQ
204 World of Tennis Sq, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2192 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR, 4 BA end unit in quiet area w/tennis court & nice patios behind. Updated & nicely furnished in the hear of Lakeway. Wood floors in main areas, carpet in BRs. Nice granite counters. Each bedroom has en-suite bath with granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeway
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,314
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
14620 Spillman Ranch LOOP
14620 Spillman Ranch Loop, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3458 sqft
Move in Ready! Beautiful home w/pool in golf course community of Falconhead! Lives like single-story w/ALL bedrooms & dedicated home office on 1st flr.
4816 Taurus WALK
4816 Taurus Walk, Bee Cave, TX
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3354 sqft
Gorgeous, unfurnished 5 bedrooms home, in Falconhead West, shows like a model large bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with the best appliances, complete additional bedroom/study, open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeway
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1779 sqft
Situated in the Steiner Ranch community and just a short drive from Downtown Austin. Apartment homes featuring granite counters, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a wine room.
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1393 sqft
Enjoy a life that many dream about but few experience nestled in the Steiner Ranch, Austin Hill Country. Wake up to breathtaking canyon views and watch picturesque sunsets over Lake Travis.
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,175
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Luxurious white quartz kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Nine-foot vault ceilings with hardwood flooring and sunset views of Lake Travis. State-of-the-art fitness center with virtual golf, bocce ball area and more.
12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive
12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2958 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home for lease in Steiner Ranch. Kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances (includes refrigerator), & breakfast bar. High ceiling in family room w/ fireplace.
5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23
5801 Thunderbird Street, Lago Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1027 sqft
5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 Available 08/15/20 5801 Thunderbird Rd.
12221 FM 2244 Rd
12221 Fm 2244 Rd, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5809926)
13401 Galleria Circle
13401 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,500
909 sqft
Luxury 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with amenities. Walking distance from shops and restaurants.
12221 Montclair Bend
12221 Montclair Bnd, Travis County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3522 sqft
Owner occ. Call to sched appt 24 hr advance. Gorgeous Taylor Morrison Home in Steiner Ranch. 5 large beds w/flex & office. Master suite, office & guest bed down. Other beds & flex up.
405 Alva
405 Alva Drive, Briarcliff, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1710 sqft
This home is immaculate! Granite counter tops, very nice carpet and hard tile, fireplace, open living area, lots of light! This home is so close to the lake! Hike, bike, swim, boat, ski, fish! Enjoy lake Travis! Close to tons of neighborhood
11308 Woodland Hills TRL
11308 Woodland Hills Trail, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3641 sqft
Tucked behind shady oak trees, you'll find this beautiful home located in the quiet, gated University of Texas golf club community in Steiner Ranch. 24 hour guard at the gate.
10701 Purslane CV
10701 Purslane Cove, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3485 sqft
Fantastic home on quiet cul-de-sac! Great Room w/ wall of windows overlooking the pool. Gourmet kitchen opens to breakfast area. Elegant formal dining w/ butler's pantry. Spacious master w/ sitting area & bay windows.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeway
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1501 sqft
Charming homes with garden tubs, built-in bookcases, and walk-in closets. Residents get access to a basketball court, coffee bar, and resort-style pool. Head to Riverplace Nature Trail on nice days. Near numerous restaurants.
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$933
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
A recently renovated community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Beautifully groomed grounds, on-site pool, gym and a dog park. Near area schools and parks.
West Oak Hill
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
