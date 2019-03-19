All apartments in Lakehills
Find more places like 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakehills, TX
/
1492 ALAMO BEACH RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1492 ALAMO BEACH RD

1492 Alamo Beach Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1492 Alamo Beach Road, Lakehills, TX 78063

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fully furnished 2/2 in Alamo Beach. Come enjoy the lovely views from the front porch and watch the deer pass by. Or go fishing at the lake, the neighborhood has private access! Great house to enjoy the Texas winters in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD have any available units?
1492 ALAMO BEACH RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakehills, TX.
Is 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD currently offering any rent specials?
1492 ALAMO BEACH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD pet-friendly?
No, 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakehills.
Does 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD offer parking?
No, 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD does not offer parking.
Does 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD have a pool?
No, 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD does not have a pool.
Does 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD have accessible units?
No, 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1492 ALAMO BEACH RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX
Fredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXHelotes, TXKerrville, TXTimberwood Park, TXKirby, TXCibolo, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio