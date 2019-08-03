All apartments in Lakehills
12444 Park Road 37

12444 Park Road 37 · No Longer Available
Location

12444 Park Road 37, Lakehills, TX 78063

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful, craftsman style, 2-story home just 1.8 miles from Medina Lake and access to the boat launch/beaches at Bandera County Lake Park! Home features a fully updated, custom kitchen and 2 fully updated bathrooms. Currently set up as a 2 bedroom/2 bath home but does feature a bright, airy Florida room that could also be used as a 3rd bedroom. Gorgeous wood floors throughout, stunning windows that bathe the entire home with natural light. Wrap around covered balcony with peak a boo view of Medina Lk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12444 Park Road 37 have any available units?
12444 Park Road 37 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 12444 Park Road 37 currently offering any rent specials?
12444 Park Road 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12444 Park Road 37 pet-friendly?
No, 12444 Park Road 37 is not pet friendly.
Does 12444 Park Road 37 offer parking?
No, 12444 Park Road 37 does not offer parking.
Does 12444 Park Road 37 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12444 Park Road 37 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12444 Park Road 37 have a pool?
No, 12444 Park Road 37 does not have a pool.
Does 12444 Park Road 37 have accessible units?
No, 12444 Park Road 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 12444 Park Road 37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12444 Park Road 37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12444 Park Road 37 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12444 Park Road 37 does not have units with air conditioning.
