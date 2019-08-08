All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:35 AM

4400 Lakeview Drive

4400 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Lakeview Drive, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Lg Fenced Corner Lot - Lake Worth - Property Id: 132663

NEAR Lockheed, JRB, Downtown FW. Great brick home on huge corner lot. Full sprinkler system, privacy fenced back yard and nice covered patio and storage building. Wood laminate floors and ceramic tile. One bedroom carpeted - which was just replaced. Brick wood-burning fireplace. Breakfast area with bay window. New granite countertops in kitchen - black in color. Completely repainted - pictures do not show new paint. LED light bulbs in all fixtures. Nice quiet established neighborhood. 2 minutes from Loop 820. Available now. Up to two dogs allowed (Under 50 pounds each - non-refundable pet fee required) - pet policy available upon request. (Applications done online - email for link)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132663p
Property Id 132663

(RLNE5009607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
4400 Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 4400 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 4400 Lakeview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Lakeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
No, 4400 Lakeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4400 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Lakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 4400 Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4400 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

