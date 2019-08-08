4400 Lakeview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Lg Fenced Corner Lot - Lake Worth - Property Id: 132663



NEAR Lockheed, JRB, Downtown FW. Great brick home on huge corner lot. Full sprinkler system, privacy fenced back yard and nice covered patio and storage building. Wood laminate floors and ceramic tile. One bedroom carpeted - which was just replaced. Brick wood-burning fireplace. Breakfast area with bay window. New granite countertops in kitchen - black in color. Completely repainted - pictures do not show new paint. LED light bulbs in all fixtures. Nice quiet established neighborhood. 2 minutes from Loop 820. Available now. Up to two dogs allowed (Under 50 pounds each - non-refundable pet fee required) - pet policy available upon request. (Applications done online - email for link)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132663p

Property Id 132663



(RLNE5009607)