Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
4108 Arroyo Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

4108 Arroyo Trail

4108 Arroyo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4108 Arroyo Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bed 2 bath house at a convenient location. Close to schools, shopping, and HWY 820. Spacious room with NEW luxury plank throughout the house. New stainless steel stove, granite countertops and much more! Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Arroyo Trail have any available units?
4108 Arroyo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 4108 Arroyo Trail have?
Some of 4108 Arroyo Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Arroyo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Arroyo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Arroyo Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4108 Arroyo Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 4108 Arroyo Trail offer parking?
No, 4108 Arroyo Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4108 Arroyo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Arroyo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Arroyo Trail have a pool?
No, 4108 Arroyo Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Arroyo Trail have accessible units?
No, 4108 Arroyo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Arroyo Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Arroyo Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 Arroyo Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 Arroyo Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

