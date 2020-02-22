4108 Arroyo Trail

Amenities

Nice 4 bed 2 bath house at a convenient location. Close to schools, shopping, and HWY 820. Spacious room with NEW luxury plank throughout the house. New stainless steel stove, granite countertops and much more! Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.