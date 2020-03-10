All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:22 AM

3905 Shawnee Trail

3905 Shawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3905 Shawnee Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135
Lake Worth

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Adorable home for lease. Updated floors, no carpet. Front porch with a carport and 1 car garage. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 living room 1 dinning room. This house is close to all the shopping too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
3905 Shawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 3905 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 3905 Shawnee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Shawnee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Shawnee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Shawnee Trail offers parking.
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Shawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail have a pool?
No, 3905 Shawnee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 3905 Shawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Shawnee Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 Shawnee Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

