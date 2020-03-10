Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like 3905 Shawnee Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
3905 Shawnee Trail
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:22 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3905 Shawnee Trail
3905 Shawnee Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3905 Shawnee Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135
Lake Worth
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Adorable home for lease. Updated floors, no carpet. Front porch with a carport and 1 car garage. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 living room 1 dinning room. This house is close to all the shopping too!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
3905 Shawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Worth, TX
.
What amenities does 3905 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 3905 Shawnee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3905 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Shawnee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Shawnee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Worth
.
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Shawnee Trail offers parking.
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Shawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail have a pool?
No, 3905 Shawnee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 3905 Shawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Shawnee Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Shawnee Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 Shawnee Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
White Settlement, TX
Saginaw, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Azle, TX
Benbrook, TX
Haltom City, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Keller, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Aledo, TX
Willow Park, TX
Weatherford, TX
Hurst, TX
Roanoke, TX
Southlake, TX
Burleson, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Mansfield, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District