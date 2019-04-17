2828 Delaware Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*NO PETS ALLOWED. Beautiful custom build 3-2-2 in Lake Worth! Open layout, spacious rooms, high ceilings, gorgeous granite countertops throughout, beautiful floors, decorative fixtures, neutral colors, crown molding and so much more! Large 17x15 family room has a pretty stone fireplace. Bright dining area is adjacent to the lovely kitchen with stainless appliances, wrap around breakfast bar and mosaic tiled backsplash. Private master suite with walk-in closet has a oversized bath equipped with dual sinks and extra storage. Great secondaries, decorative lighting, nice yard, just minutes from Lake Worth!