Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
2828 Delaware Trail
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:42 AM

2828 Delaware Trail

2828 Delaware Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Delaware Trl, Lake Worth, TX 76135
Indian Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*NO PETS ALLOWED. Beautiful custom build 3-2-2 in Lake Worth! Open layout, spacious rooms, high ceilings, gorgeous granite countertops throughout, beautiful floors, decorative fixtures, neutral colors, crown molding and so much more! Large 17x15 family room has a pretty stone fireplace. Bright dining area is adjacent to the lovely kitchen with stainless appliances, wrap around breakfast bar and mosaic tiled backsplash. Private master suite with walk-in closet has a oversized bath equipped with dual sinks and extra storage. Great secondaries, decorative lighting, nice yard, just minutes from Lake Worth!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Delaware Trail have any available units?
2828 Delaware Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 2828 Delaware Trail have?
Some of 2828 Delaware Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Delaware Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Delaware Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Delaware Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Delaware Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 2828 Delaware Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Delaware Trail offers parking.
Does 2828 Delaware Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Delaware Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Delaware Trail have a pool?
No, 2828 Delaware Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Delaware Trail have accessible units?
No, 2828 Delaware Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Delaware Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Delaware Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2828 Delaware Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2828 Delaware Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

