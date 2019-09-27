Rent Calculator
Last updated September 27 2019
182 Northeast Dr
182 Northeast Drive
No Longer Available
Location
182 Northeast Drive, Lake Medina Shores, TX 78003
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Brand new 2/2 home! This house has a large yard, open floor plan and everything is new! The neighborhood pool is just a few blocks away. Come and see it today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 182 Northeast Dr have any available units?
182 Northeast Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Medina Shores, TX
.
Is 182 Northeast Dr currently offering any rent specials?
182 Northeast Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Northeast Dr pet-friendly?
No, 182 Northeast Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Medina Shores
.
Does 182 Northeast Dr offer parking?
No, 182 Northeast Dr does not offer parking.
Does 182 Northeast Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 182 Northeast Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Northeast Dr have a pool?
Yes, 182 Northeast Dr has a pool.
Does 182 Northeast Dr have accessible units?
No, 182 Northeast Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Northeast Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Northeast Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Northeast Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Northeast Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
