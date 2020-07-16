All apartments in Lake Jackson
Last updated June 22 2020 at 2:41 PM

103 Thyme Trail

103 Thyme Trail · (281) 688-2628
Location

103 Thyme Trail, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,225

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Thyme Trail have any available units?
103 Thyme Trail has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 103 Thyme Trail currently offering any rent specials?
103 Thyme Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Thyme Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Thyme Trail is pet friendly.
Does 103 Thyme Trail offer parking?
No, 103 Thyme Trail does not offer parking.
Does 103 Thyme Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Thyme Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Thyme Trail have a pool?
No, 103 Thyme Trail does not have a pool.
Does 103 Thyme Trail have accessible units?
No, 103 Thyme Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Thyme Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Thyme Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Thyme Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Thyme Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
