5 Apartments for rent in Bay City, TX

Making the Move to Bay City

Before you begin looking for a place, you must get your footing. For your apartment search in Bay City, just know this: you have the world at your fingertips. Okay, maybe not the world, but you certainly have Bay City at your fingertips, so have a blast!

Things You Should Know

Bay City is decidedly a renter's market. Nearly 45 percent of the city's population rents. With that said, you may think getting yourself a pad will be like trying to find a needle in the Colorado River. Not true. A vacancy rate of 14 percent, along with the fact people are always moving in and out once leases expire, ensures you don't have to go searching through the high seas for rental homes. If you are someone who loves selection, you can go wild here; Bay City has all sorts of housing for rent, from pet-friendly apartments to house rentals. While not as common as other types, you can even find furnished apartments. Note: if you plan to live here long-term, purchasing a property may be a better investment as housing has been experiencing a rise in value.

Keeping Ahead of Complications

Before you sign a lease, inspect the house or apartment for any issues that exist or could arise. While you don't have to be as competent as those workers on the show _Extreme Makeover: Home Edition _to understand if there are any structural problems or appliance issues, you should have an inspector or knowledgeable friend take a look if you are unsure. Over 45 percent of the housing units in Bay City were constructed before 1970, and while most are completely fine, it's best to err on the side of caution. After all, getting in a big argument with your landlord over something that broke during the last tenant's stay is not fun and could cost you money.

Finding a Place

Locating a spot to live could take an afternoon, or it could take two weeks. If it takes longer, you may be a picky home shopper and should get that checked out. Once you know where you want to live, you should inquire with the agent or owner about what is included in the rent price and what is added on at the end of the month. When you sign your rental contract, you only have to pay the first and last month's rent upfront, along with a security deposit and realtor fees. However, places vary, and sometimes more cautious owners require proof of income or a credit report.