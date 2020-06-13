5 Apartments for rent in Bay City, TX📍
A city built around the junction of State Route 35 and State Route 60, what's interesting about Bay City is that there actually isn't much water within city limits. That's okay, though, as the Gulf of Mexico is not too far away. The town's welcome sign may not impress, but its humble facade symbolizes the city in a nutshell -- a place where you can mind your business and stay active in the community at the same time. Over 17,000 residents make their home within the 8.5 square miles of Bay City. While the fun of the Colorado River nears its end here, it doesn't mean yours has to stop.
Before you begin looking for a place, you must get your footing. For your apartment search in Bay City, just know this: you have the world at your fingertips. Okay, maybe not the world, but you certainly have Bay City at your fingertips, so have a blast!
Things You Should Know
Bay City is decidedly a renter's market. Nearly 45 percent of the city's population rents. With that said, you may think getting yourself a pad will be like trying to find a needle in the Colorado River. Not true. A vacancy rate of 14 percent, along with the fact people are always moving in and out once leases expire, ensures you don't have to go searching through the high seas for rental homes. If you are someone who loves selection, you can go wild here; Bay City has all sorts of housing for rent, from pet-friendly apartments to house rentals. While not as common as other types, you can even find furnished apartments. Note: if you plan to live here long-term, purchasing a property may be a better investment as housing has been experiencing a rise in value.
Keeping Ahead of Complications
Before you sign a lease, inspect the house or apartment for any issues that exist or could arise. While you don't have to be as competent as those workers on the show _Extreme Makeover: Home Edition _to understand if there are any structural problems or appliance issues, you should have an inspector or knowledgeable friend take a look if you are unsure. Over 45 percent of the housing units in Bay City were constructed before 1970, and while most are completely fine, it's best to err on the side of caution. After all, getting in a big argument with your landlord over something that broke during the last tenant's stay is not fun and could cost you money.
Finding a Place
Locating a spot to live could take an afternoon, or it could take two weeks. If it takes longer, you may be a picky home shopper and should get that checked out. Once you know where you want to live, you should inquire with the agent or owner about what is included in the rent price and what is added on at the end of the month. When you sign your rental contract, you only have to pay the first and last month's rent upfront, along with a security deposit and realtor fees. However, places vary, and sometimes more cautious owners require proof of income or a credit report.
Do you want to be close to the main intersection or in a more residential neighborhood? Within this city, you have a lot of different choices in terms of neighborhoods. It may not seem that important in a small city, but discovering the right area for you could make your Bay City life all the more enjoyable.
City Center: Right in the heart of it all, highlights of this neighborhood include the Matagorda County Museum, Cottonwood Creek and Roselawn Memorial Park. The area has lots of municipal buildings and ample housing selections.
Route 60/ Thompson Drive: The southern part of town, you'll discover the area is a bit more spread out. You'll find the Fehmel Dusting Service Airport, Matagorda County Fairground, and houses as well as apartments for rent.
Avenue F/ 12th Street: Lots and lots of housing exists within this neighborhood. Close access to main roads and businesses make it a convenient spot to live.
Eagles Road/ Avenue F: The northern part of town is a great choice if you want more space.
What you will find in this city, regardless of whether you are throwing stones in Cottonwood Creek or strolling down Avenue F, is a town full of noise, and it's not just the cars (most folks drive here). Sure, it is home to the usual suspects seen in any town: McDonald's, Subway, Walgreen's and all that stuff. Bay City also brings its own flavor and funBay City's Market Days and Matagorda County Fairground to name a couple. The Bay City Art League makes sure local artists' voices are heard, and local eateries like Fat Grass Restaurant and Bar ensure your stomach is satisfied. The town, for many people, is what they make of it. Go out and see the excitement that you can create.