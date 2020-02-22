259 Ferryboat Lane

Nice home just outside city limits so you have no sewer bill since it is on septic. Barn on back ac. does not go with the home. Renter will only be responsible for mowing front yard and up to barn were fence is. Very nice floor plan with large kitchen and cabinets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
