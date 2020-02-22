All apartments in Lake Dunlap
Find more places like 259 Ferryboat Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Dunlap, TX
/
259 Ferryboat Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 5:16 AM

259 Ferryboat Lane

259 Ferry Boat Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Dunlap
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

259 Ferry Boat Lane, Lake Dunlap, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home just outside city limits so you have no sewer bill since it is on septic. Barn on back ac. does not go with the home. Renter will only be responsible for mowing front yard and up to barn were fence is. Very nice floor plan with large kitchen and cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Ferryboat Lane have any available units?
259 Ferryboat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dunlap, TX.
What amenities does 259 Ferryboat Lane have?
Some of 259 Ferryboat Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Ferryboat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
259 Ferryboat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Ferryboat Lane pet-friendly?
No, 259 Ferryboat Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dunlap.
Does 259 Ferryboat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 259 Ferryboat Lane offers parking.
Does 259 Ferryboat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Ferryboat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Ferryboat Lane have a pool?
No, 259 Ferryboat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 259 Ferryboat Lane have accessible units?
No, 259 Ferryboat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Ferryboat Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 Ferryboat Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 259 Ferryboat Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 259 Ferryboat Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Dunlap 2 BedroomsLake Dunlap 3 BedroomsLake Dunlap Apartments with Balcony
Lake Dunlap Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Dunlap Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Converse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas