615 Lake Bridge

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in much loved Lake Dallas. Home includes study with French doors, open concept floor plan, beautiful wood floors, established landscaping. Master suite has it all--large bedroom, separate tub and shower, two sinks, plus a huge walk-in closet. Both guest bedrooms have ceiling fans and great windows. Backyard has room for kids to play. It's a beautiful home. SPECIAL NOTE: Easy walk to Lake Dallas Elementary School Easy walk to Lewisville Lake, trails, and parks. Within 1 mile of both fire and police stations. Landlord to approve of pet size and type.



(RLNE4655542)