Lake Dallas, TX
615 Lake Bridge
615 Lake Bridge

615 Lake Bridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

615 Lake Bridge Dr, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in much loved Lake Dallas. Home includes study with French doors, open concept floor plan, beautiful wood floors, established landscaping. Master suite has it all--large bedroom, separate tub and shower, two sinks, plus a huge walk-in closet. Both guest bedrooms have ceiling fans and great windows. Backyard has room for kids to play. It's a beautiful home. SPECIAL NOTE: Easy walk to Lake Dallas Elementary School Easy walk to Lewisville Lake, trails, and parks. Within 1 mile of both fire and police stations. Landlord to approve of pet size and type.

(RLNE4655542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Lake Bridge have any available units?
615 Lake Bridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 615 Lake Bridge have?
Some of 615 Lake Bridge's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Lake Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
615 Lake Bridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Lake Bridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Lake Bridge is pet friendly.
Does 615 Lake Bridge offer parking?
No, 615 Lake Bridge does not offer parking.
Does 615 Lake Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Lake Bridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Lake Bridge have a pool?
No, 615 Lake Bridge does not have a pool.
Does 615 Lake Bridge have accessible units?
No, 615 Lake Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Lake Bridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Lake Bridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Lake Bridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Lake Bridge does not have units with air conditioning.

