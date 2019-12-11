Very nice home in Lake Dallas. 4 bedrooms or use the front room as an office or hobby room. Large living room with a corner fireplace. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Large corner lot. A must see. This won't last long. Pet deposit depends on the size of the pet. NO SMOKING. App. fee is $45.00 per person over 18. Renters Insurance is required. Tenant to verify all information. Owner is licensed Realtor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5401 Countess Court have any available units?
5401 Countess Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 5401 Countess Court have?
Some of 5401 Countess Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 Countess Court currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Countess Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Countess Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5401 Countess Court is pet friendly.
Does 5401 Countess Court offer parking?
Yes, 5401 Countess Court offers parking.
Does 5401 Countess Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Countess Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Countess Court have a pool?
No, 5401 Countess Court does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Countess Court have accessible units?
No, 5401 Countess Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Countess Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5401 Countess Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 Countess Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 Countess Court does not have units with air conditioning.
