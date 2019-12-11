5401 Countess Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice home in Lake Dallas. 4 bedrooms or use the front room as an office or hobby room. Large living room with a corner fireplace. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Large corner lot. A must see. This won't last long. Pet deposit depends on the size of the pet. NO SMOKING. App. fee is $45.00 per person over 18. Renters Insurance is required. Tenant to verify all information. Owner is licensed Realtor.