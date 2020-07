Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Beautiful well lit open floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Living Areas and 2 Car Garage. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and a spacious kitchen island with view to the family room. Split bedrooms with children's play area or study. Washer Dryer and refrigerator included in the lease. Landlord pays for HOA dues and mowing. Pets will be case to case basis. Come see to appreciate. Available to show starting June 26.