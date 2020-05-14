All apartments in Lake Dallas
Find more places like 510 Ridgewood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Dallas, TX
/
510 Ridgewood Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:48 AM

510 Ridgewood Street

510 Ridgewood St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

510 Ridgewood St, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Location! Location! Location! Well established community.2019 New build Popular floor plan bring lots of flexibility. Open kitchen with bay-windowed breakfast facing backyard trees. Formal dining open to the home office. Huge master with sitting area back to the private fenced yard. Separate shower and freestanding bathtub. All secondary bedrooms are upstairs with ceiling fans installed. One minute to Hwy 35. Unique opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Ridgewood Street have any available units?
510 Ridgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 510 Ridgewood Street have?
Some of 510 Ridgewood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Ridgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 Ridgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Ridgewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 Ridgewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas.
Does 510 Ridgewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 Ridgewood Street offers parking.
Does 510 Ridgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Ridgewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Ridgewood Street have a pool?
No, 510 Ridgewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 Ridgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 510 Ridgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Ridgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Ridgewood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Ridgewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Ridgewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXSouthlake, TX
Coppell, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXRoanoke, TXFarmers Branch, TXCelina, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXPilot Point, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District