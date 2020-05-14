Location! Location! Location! Well established community.2019 New build Popular floor plan bring lots of flexibility. Open kitchen with bay-windowed breakfast facing backyard trees. Formal dining open to the home office. Huge master with sitting area back to the private fenced yard. Separate shower and freestanding bathtub. All secondary bedrooms are upstairs with ceiling fans installed. One minute to Hwy 35. Unique opportunity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 510 Ridgewood Street have any available units?
510 Ridgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 510 Ridgewood Street have?
Some of 510 Ridgewood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Ridgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 Ridgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.