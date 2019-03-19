111 S Lake Dallas Drive

Three bedroom, two bathroom home with a one car attached garage. Covered patio in large fenced backyard. New paint, new carpet, new roof. Central heat and air. Old style floorplan but very usable. No pets, no smoking, no exceptions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
