Lake Dallas, TX
111 S Lake Dallas Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 S Lake Dallas Drive

111 S Lake Dallas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

111 S Lake Dallas Dr, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Three bedroom, two bathroom home with a one car attached garage. Covered patio in large fenced backyard. New paint, new carpet, new roof. Central heat and air. Old style floorplan but very usable. No pets, no smoking, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

