All apartments in Lago Vista
Find more places like 2608 Franklin CV.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lago Vista, TX
/
2608 Franklin CV
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

2608 Franklin CV

2608 Franklin Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2608 Franklin Cove, Lago Vista, TX 78645

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
garage
Stunning executive home on the golf course with amazing lake / hill country views. This custom built home by Silverton sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. A covered patio and terrace on two sides of the living room providing exceptional views. You have access to the adjacent lot with an RV parking pad and fire pit. There are quality finishes throughout including coffered ceilings, steam shower in the master, crown molding and hardwood and Travertine floors. Yard maintenance is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Franklin CV have any available units?
2608 Franklin CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lago Vista, TX.
What amenities does 2608 Franklin CV have?
Some of 2608 Franklin CV's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Franklin CV currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Franklin CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Franklin CV pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Franklin CV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lago Vista.
Does 2608 Franklin CV offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Franklin CV offers parking.
Does 2608 Franklin CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Franklin CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Franklin CV have a pool?
No, 2608 Franklin CV does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Franklin CV have accessible units?
Yes, 2608 Franklin CV has accessible units.
Does 2608 Franklin CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Franklin CV has units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Franklin CV have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Franklin CV does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBrushy Creek, TXMarble Falls, TXBurnet, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXElgin, TXBelton, TXNolanville, TXBastrop, TXBulverde, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College