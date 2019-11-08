2608 Franklin CV

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible fire pit parking garage

Stunning executive home on the golf course with amazing lake / hill country views. This custom built home by Silverton sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. A covered patio and terrace on two sides of the living room providing exceptional views. You have access to the adjacent lot with an RV parking pad and fire pit. There are quality finishes throughout including coffered ceilings, steam shower in the master, crown molding and hardwood and Travertine floors. Yard maintenance is included in the rent.