Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home that has been freshly Painted , New Carpet in Bedrooms, New Wood Laminate Flooring in living area. Home has mature trees in the front yard to give home nice curb appeal Community Pool. Home has easy access to both Joint base Fort Sam or to Randolph AFB. Easy access to to loop 410 and I 35 and to I 10. Near shopping areas.