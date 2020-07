4843 Corian Oak Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CUTE 3 BR WITH EASY ACCESS TO 410 & 35*VCT FLOORING*CENTRAL HVAC*STOVE/RANGE*SINGLE CAR GARAGE*WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS*UTILITY INSIDE*$55 APP FEE NON REFUNDABLE***FIRST MONTH'S RENT, SECURITY DEPOSIT, AND PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS I.E. CASH OR M - CUTE 3 BR WITH EASY ACCESS TO 410 & 35*VCT FLOORING*CENTRAL HVAC*STOVE/RANGE*SINGLE CAR GARAGE*WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS*UTILITY INSIDE*$55 APP FEE NON REFUNDABLE***FIRST MONTH'S RENT, SECURITY DEPOSIT, AND PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS I.E. CASH OR MONEY ORDER*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL*PET RESTRICTIONS



(RLNE4703861)